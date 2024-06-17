121,990 Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 121,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,707,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,533,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 196,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 86,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCEB opened at $62.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average of $62.27.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2336 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.