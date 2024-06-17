131,490 Shares in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Acquired by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Fortress Biotech comprises about 1.9% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp owned about 1.47% of Fortress Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBIO. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.
Fortress Biotech Stock Performance
FBIO remained flat at $1.87 during trading on Monday. 174,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,434. The company has a market cap of $37.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.68. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.
About Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
