131,490 Shares in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Acquired by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Fortress Biotech comprises about 1.9% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp owned about 1.47% of Fortress Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBIO. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

FBIO remained flat at $1.87 during trading on Monday. 174,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,434. The company has a market cap of $37.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.68. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 69.13% and a negative return on equity of 770.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fortress Biotech

About Fortress Biotech

(Free Report)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.