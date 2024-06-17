1,325 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Bought by Cove Private Wealth LLC

Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,572,000 after purchasing an additional 222,750 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,702,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,316,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.96. 84,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,029. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

