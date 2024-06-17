1,378 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Acquired by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.38.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $6.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $497.91. The stock had a trading volume of 89,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,774. The business has a fifty day moving average of $501.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

