13,850 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by Cove Private Wealth LLC

Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,047. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

