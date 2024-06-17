144,286 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 144,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 358.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 298,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 233,178 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, WorthPointe LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PJAN opened at $40.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.39.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

