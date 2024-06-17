16,010 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Bought by Willner & Heller LLC

Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CALF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

CALF opened at $43.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

