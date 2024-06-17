1,646 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,488,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,975,754,000 after acquiring an additional 410,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,846,289,000 after buying an additional 142,036 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,271,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,063,364,000 after buying an additional 80,887 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,260,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $590,137,000 after buying an additional 16,275 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,156,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,393,000 after purchasing an additional 28,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.2 %
Northrop Grumman stock opened at $424.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89.
Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.62%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.33.
About Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
