1,926 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $35,544,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Kenvue by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 280,591 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Kenvue by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 72,435 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Kenvue by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after buying an additional 40,995 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KVUE. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE KVUE opened at $18.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $26.74.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

