195 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after acquiring an additional 517,116 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $239,244,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 45,888.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,750,000 after purchasing an additional 255,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Elevance Health Price Performance
NYSE ELV traded down $2.21 on Monday, reaching $532.60. 122,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $123.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.20. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $550.34.
Elevance Health Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.
Insider Activity at Elevance Health
In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.36.
Get Our Latest Report on Elevance Health
Elevance Health Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elevance Health
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.