19,514 Shares in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

BATS:ESGV opened at $96.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

