20,000 Shares in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 0.3% during the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 3,987,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XERS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Xeris Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.26.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.56 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 16,662.63% and a negative net margin of 37.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

