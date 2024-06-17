2,065 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by Cove Private Wealth LLC

Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,065 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000. Intuit accounts for 1.2% of Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Intuit by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,421,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,432 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,217 shares of company stock valued at $113,301,418. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.3 %

INTU traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $593.65. 330,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,008. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $617.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $624.90. The company has a market cap of $165.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $442.74 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.