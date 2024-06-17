2,111 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Acquired by Red Mountain Financial LLC

Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $5,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.59.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.23. 419,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,695. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. Allstate’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

