2,160 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by True Vision MN LLC

True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,092 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after buying an additional 3,921,131 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after buying an additional 3,626,670 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $198.73 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.05 and a 200-day moving average of $199.78.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

