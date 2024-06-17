2,217 Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3,525.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 450.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter worth about $197,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DXC opened at $17.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. DXC Technology has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $28.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.73.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

