2,279 Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Acquired by American Trust

American Trust purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,179,000 after buying an additional 480,942 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,829,000 after acquiring an additional 80,526 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,001,000 after acquiring an additional 79,672 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,566,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,247,000 after purchasing an additional 693,452 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,504,000 after purchasing an additional 207,606 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wintrust Financial Stock Performance
Wintrust Financial stock opened at $91.95 on Monday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $67.61 and a twelve month high of $105.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.13 and its 200 day moving average is $96.47.
Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTFC
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wintrust Financial
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.