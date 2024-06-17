2,279 Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Acquired by American Trust

American Trust purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,179,000 after buying an additional 480,942 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,829,000 after acquiring an additional 80,526 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,001,000 after acquiring an additional 79,672 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,566,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,247,000 after purchasing an additional 693,452 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,504,000 after purchasing an additional 207,606 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $91.95 on Monday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $67.61 and a twelve month high of $105.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.13 and its 200 day moving average is $96.47.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

