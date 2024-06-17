2,387 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GILD traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.46. 1,300,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,229,047. The company has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.32.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

