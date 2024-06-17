23,913 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Acquired by True Vision MN LLC

True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. One Day In July LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $27.96 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $30.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

