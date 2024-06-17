2,465 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Purchased by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,215,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,904,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,246,000 after buying an additional 958,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2 %

PM opened at $102.20 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.32.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.