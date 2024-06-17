27,647 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Cove Private Wealth LLC

Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,000. Amazon.com accounts for 4.0% of Cove Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $610,138,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,524,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,652,309. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $191.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Argus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.