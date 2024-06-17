281 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Bought by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 300.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Waters by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $293.20. 156,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.20.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

