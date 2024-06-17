3,115 Shares in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of XNTK opened at $194.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.98. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $129.48 and a 12 month high of $194.57. The company has a market cap of $846.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

