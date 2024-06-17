33,274 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Acquired by True Vision MN LLC

True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 33,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of True Vision MN LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 694,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,213,000 after buying an additional 8,669 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 272,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after buying an additional 55,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX opened at $48.95 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average is $48.94.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0959 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

