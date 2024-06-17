3,500 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by Cove Private Wealth LLC

Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $683,599,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $227,241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,619,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.75. 1,195,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,312. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.45. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.