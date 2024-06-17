360 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Bought by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 360 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 183,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,523,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $445.92. 405,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,332. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $439.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

