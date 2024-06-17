36,577 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 47,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $77.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,250,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,230,100. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average is $77.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.