36,591 Shares in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Purchased by Cove Private Wealth LLC

Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 742.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 14.8% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000.

Shares of PML traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.59. 38,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,369. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

