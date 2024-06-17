3,789 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by Gerber LLC

Gerber LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after acquiring an additional 60,972 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average is $77.28.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

