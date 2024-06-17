3,884 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Acquired by True Vision MN LLC

True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance
Shares of MDYG stock opened at $83.50 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.71.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
