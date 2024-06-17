3,920 Shares in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Purchased by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $954,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $755,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRZN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

HRZN stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.89 million, a PE ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -314.28%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

