3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in 3M by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,319 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,459 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 8,766.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,748 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.46. The stock had a trading volume of 742,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,292. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $106.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.58.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

