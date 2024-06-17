3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 36,800.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.02. 1,106,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,580,430. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.26.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.58.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

