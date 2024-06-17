479 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Acquired by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $112.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.74. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $117.44.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

