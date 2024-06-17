5,350 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Acquired by Cove Private Wealth LLC

Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,263,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 35.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,556,000 after buying an additional 1,238,734 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Unilever by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,275,000 after buying an additional 1,114,417 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,716,000 after buying an additional 965,173 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,352,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,568,000 after acquiring an additional 741,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.23. 706,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,182. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

