54,615 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Purchased by Cove Private Wealth LLC

Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,842,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,497,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,263,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,978 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 781,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Global Stock Down 1.9 %
Paramount Global stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.98. 5,185,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,071,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.78. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81.
Paramount Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -133.32%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PARA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.37.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.
