54,615 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Purchased by Cove Private Wealth LLC

Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,842,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,497,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,263,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,978 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 781,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Down 1.9 %

Paramount Global stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.98. 5,185,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,071,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.78. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -133.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PARA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paramount Global

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.