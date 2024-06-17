557 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by True Vision MN LLC

True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $479.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $445.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.47. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $479.26.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.