5,653 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,282.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 983.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $123.17 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $107.63 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.