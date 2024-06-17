5,671 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF) Purchased by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSPF. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,271,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,845,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,733,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,429,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,148,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.31. 6,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,829. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $64.32. The firm has a market cap of $258.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.35.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

