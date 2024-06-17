57,139 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Purchased by True Vision MN LLC

True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of True Vision MN LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,297,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 28,120 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.50 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $20.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.068 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

