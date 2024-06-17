654 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 654 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $298.02. The company had a trading volume of 116,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,095. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.58. The company has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.44 and a twelve month high of $329.72.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.