6,974 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

VONE opened at $245.37 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $185.74 and a fifty-two week high of $246.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.22 and its 200 day moving average is $228.25.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

