7,403 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Gerber LLC

Gerber LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 599,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 45,311 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,526,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

Pfizer stock opened at $27.53 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

