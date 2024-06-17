75,724 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Purchased by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,905. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average is $48.94.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

