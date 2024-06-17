7,715 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Bought by True Vision MN LLC

True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 1.4% of True Vision MN LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7,471.4% in the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF opened at $262.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $262.92.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

