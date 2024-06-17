775 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Purchased by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYH stock opened at $60.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average of $59.44. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $51.27 and a one year high of $62.18.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.