775 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Acquired by Gerber LLC

Gerber LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,968,000 after acquiring an additional 280,873 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,067,000 after acquiring an additional 220,006 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,273,000 after acquiring an additional 211,967 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ROP opened at $549.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $534.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.06. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $453.17 and a 12 month high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

