82,348 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Bought by Gerber LLC

Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 82,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 3.9% of Gerber LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 299,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 25,612 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 631,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,850,000 after purchasing an additional 279,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 254,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 27,456 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock opened at $54.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

