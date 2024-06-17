9,385 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Purchased by True Vision MN LLC

True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,812,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IFRA opened at $42.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.20.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.