Abacus Storage King (ASX:ASK) Declares $0.03 Final Dividend

Abacus Storage King (ASX:ASK – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Abacus Storage King Stock Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Abacus Storage King
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Moderna Stock Soars on Cutting-Edge Personalized Cancer Vaccines
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Is GoDaddy Stock a Smart Addition to Your Portfolio?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Chinese Stocks: Dip to Buy or Time to Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Storage King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Storage King and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.